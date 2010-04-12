Can it really be so difficult for political parties and organisations to put together campaign posters that don't harm their own case?
Exhibit One From Labour
Sounds good?
Exhibit Two From Unite
My instinctive reaction was that looks sharp, good. It's an interesting campaigning angle to attack your opponent for making cuts when a clear majority of the public support that position. Makes you think that the Tories are going to be the best party to do the work you think is required.
In the interests of balance, I don't think that the Tory posters that only run on Brown's image and 'achievements' are very special.
Own Goal Campaigning Posters
