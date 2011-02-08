08 February 2011
Election Flashback
Feeling nostalgic for the 2010 election? This picture relates to a general election story. Does anybody know which one and where it took place?
2 comments:
Hockley, Birmingham.
Gordon Brown was launching some campaign something or other.
Apparantly some bin men were so busy swearing out of the window at him that they did not see the green golf and accidently hit it.
The picture is the aftermath.
