15 May 2011

Bruno Brookes Birthday

Ever wondered what Bruno Brookes first birthday would have been like.
Here's a couple of excerpts.
Posted by at
Labels:

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

You've forgotten the FAG and a BACARDI AND COKE

7:24 PM
sewa elf said...

Nice article, thanks for sharing.

4:07 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 