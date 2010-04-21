21 April 2010
The Change Clegg Can't Offer
David Cameron can commit not to coalesce with Labour to prop up Gordon Brown. If he's the change from the past he says he is, Clegg should be able to match this commitment. He can't. Being as it seems to be the time when the electorate are listening, one of the leadership debates seems a good time to lay down the challenge to Clegg on this important point.
