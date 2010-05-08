Here are the 5 things that pleased me the most (bearing in mind that Brown's hold on Downing Street whilst precarious is not yet gone).
1. Expenses Villains Paying The Price
Jacqui Smith getting the boot from Redditch was my favourite moment. I take the view that she had a cheek even standing, so seeing her go down on a swing over 9% was gratifying. Honourable mentions to Shaheed Malik (Dewsbury) and Ann Keen (Dewsbury) who were also deposed.
2. Increasing Vote Share In Ladywood
The challenges we faced were huge. For a start, we risked being squeezed as the third runner in a two-horse race and only picked our Parliamentary candidate in February. Put this into the context of national voting patterns showing that Labour shored up their vote in the inner cities (flip-side of winning the immigration debate?) our candidate's performance was excellent.
3. Warwickshire North
Dan Byles took Warwickshire North with a majority of 54! I got to know Dan when I was working in his constituency. I know that the incumbent put up a big fight to keep Dan out, but Dan fought a smashing campaign and will be a great advocate for his area.
4. Weoley Castle
On the Tuesday of the election I spent a full day in Weoley Castle ward which was won by just 150 votes. Unfortunately, we lost three Conservative councillors in Birmingham in similar wards, so the extra effort and campaigning that Peter, Adrian and Eddie have done in Weoley was crucial.
5. Other Local Wins
Paul Uppal (Wolverhampton South-West), Chris Kelly (Dudley South), and Margot James (Stourbridge) were all confident of winning and did so. I expect them to be MPs for a long time and to do great things to promote the Conservative cause in the West Midlands.
08 May 2010
The Best 5 Things About The Election
1 comment:
What about Birmingham Edgbaston where you have previously stated:
"Let’s remember that in the last locals Con scored almost twice as many votes as Labour – 11,471 v 5,852. Now that we have all 12 councillors the Tories should be able to push on from the 15,000 we accumulated last time at Parliamentary level. Hard to see how Gisela can come close to that."
http://ukpollingreport.co.uk/guide/seat-profiles/birminghamedgbaston?cp=11
Any comment on the result?
