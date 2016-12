Party Conference Planning

Saturday

Sunday

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

I am planning on doing a bit of writing in and around conference. The following is a brief overview of conference plans.3pm - Chairmans Meeting5pm - Blogger Meetup7pm - Erdington Fund-raiser at Mechu 9pm - Tory Bear & YBF Karaoke?8am - Rethinking Older Age (CSJ)9.30 - National ConventionMidday - Fighting off invading hordes12.30 - Tax Reform - A Blueprint for Revolution (ASI)2.30 - Blitz leafleting with CF 5.30 - West Midlands Reception7 - Centre Of Cities (invite pending lol)8.30 - Some Respublica event10.00 - Hyatt drinks?8am - What can the govt do to support business growth? (RBS)9 - 6 Flexible - somewhere between the Freedom Zone and the ICC.6.30 - Conference church service at the Town Hall7.30 - Birmingham Uni CF event 9.30 - Twitter9 - 6 Flexible - somewhere between the Freedom Zone and the ICC.6.30 - Non-political commitment8.30 - Pop quiz hosted by Feargal Sharkey and free-flowing booze. I predict our team will win.10.30 - Iain Dale event9 - Fringe stuff2 - Leader's speech but no way am I queueing for hours so I'll catch on TV somewhere.