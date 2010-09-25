25 September 2010

Party Conference Planning

I am planning on doing a bit of writing in and around conference. The following is a brief overview of conference plans.

Saturday

3pm - Chairmans Meeting

5pm - Blogger Meetup

7pm - Erdington Fund-raiser at Mechu

9pm - Tory Bear & YBF Karaoke?

Sunday

8am - Rethinking Older Age (CSJ)

9.30 - National Convention

Midday - Fighting off invading hordes

12.30 - Tax Reform - A Blueprint for Revolution (ASI)

2.30 - Blitz leafleting with CF

5.30 - West Midlands Reception

7 - Centre Of Cities (invite pending lol)

8.30 - Some Respublica event

10.00 - Hyatt drinks?

Monday

8am - What can the govt do to support business growth? (RBS)

9 - 6 Flexible - somewhere between the Freedom Zone and the ICC.

6.30 - Conference church service at the Town Hall

7.30 - Birmingham Uni CF event

9.30 - Twitter

Tuesday

9 - 6 Flexible - somewhere between the Freedom Zone and the ICC.

6.30 - Non-political commitment

8.30 - Pop quiz hosted by Feargal Sharkey and free-flowing booze. I predict our team will win.

10.30 - Iain Dale event

Wednesday

9 - Fringe stuff

2 - Leader's speech but no way am I queueing for hours so I'll catch on TV somewhere.
