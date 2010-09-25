Party Conference Planning

I am planning on doing a bit of writing in and around conference. The following is a brief overview of conference plans.
Saturday
3pm - Chairmans Meeting
5pm - Blogger Meetup
7pm - Erdington Fund-raiser at Mechu
9pm - Tory Bear & YBF Karaoke?
Sunday
8am - Rethinking Older Age (CSJ)
9.30 - National Convention
Midday - Fighting off invading hordes
12.30 - Tax Reform - A Blueprint for Revolution (ASI)
2.30 - Blitz leafleting with CF
5.30 - West Midlands Reception
7 - Centre Of Cities (invite pending lol)
8.30 - Some Respublica event
10.00 - Hyatt drinks?
Monday
8am - What can the govt do to support business growth? (RBS)
9 - 6 Flexible - somewhere between the Freedom Zone and the ICC.
6.30 - Conference church service at the Town Hall
7.30 - Birmingham Uni CF event
9.30 - Twitter
Tuesday
9 - 6 Flexible - somewhere between the Freedom Zone and the ICC.
6.30 - Non-political commitment
8.30 - Pop quiz hosted by Feargal Sharkey and free-flowing booze. I predict our team will win.
10.30 - Iain Dale event
Wednesday
9 - Fringe stuff
2 - Leader's speech but no way am I queueing for hours so I'll catch on TV somewhere.
