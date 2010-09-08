I came in number 92 in Total Politics Top 100 Conservative blogs. As I average 2 blogs per month over the last year, I have got to pleased with that. I'd like to thank both of my readers and the person who voted for me.
Update
I note that another Conservative blog from a member of Birmingham Ladywood association was a high new entry. Congratulations guythemac on firing in at number 45.
08 September 2010
A Top Conservative Blog
Posted by Praguetory at 7:19 PM
Labels: 2010
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
LOL
Post a Comment