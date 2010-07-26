Birmingham is well known in Conservative circles for the activities of the branch based out of Birmingham University which has over a 100 members. However, there has been a gap in the market for an organisation serving all young Conservatives in the city and especially those who don't go to Birmingham University. For example, my home association has several members from Aston University. Well this weakness is being rectified with the creation of a new Conservative Future for Birmingham. Conservative members from the city (including the university) can claim automatic membership or you can join up by coming along to one of the regular events the organisation has planned.
Three of the four founding members were council candidates in May. Best of luck to Amil, Gareth, Gary and Louise with making a success of this welcome initiative. For more, go to their website or mail the Committee at birminghamcf@gmail.com.
26 July 2010
New Conservative Future Branch For Birmingham
