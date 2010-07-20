20 July 2010
Tax Simplification Idea
Now that the Office for Tax Simplification has been set up, I suppose they will be looking for ideas. Mine would be to abolish all property taxes (council tax, stamp duty, capital gains tax, inheritance tax, business rates and telly tax) and replace with land value taxation. Further reading on the case for land value tax, here.
4 comments:
Agreed :-)
It's on my list of nice-to-have projects to do more on a national level on LVT. Would be interested to have a catch up with you on this theme at some point.
I think you'll find there's a Facebook page for this already.
Good Luck to all the candidates
